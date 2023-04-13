You’ve probably seen little free libraries around town. They operate on the principle of “Take a book, leave a book” and aim to get books into the hands of more people.
Danielle Keith, founder of ADREAM (Animal Disaster Relief, Emergency Assistance and More), a 501©3 nonprofit organization operating out of Rocky Face, hopes to extend that concept to pet food to help those in need.
She’s started Keita’s Kibble Shacks, and she and other ADREAM volunteers recently installed the first one on Rose Street in Dalton near Dalton Animal Care.
“The purpose of this initiative is to bring pet food assistance into local communities around the clock,” she said.
The pantries are an outreach of Keita’s Kitchen Pet Food Pantry, which helps those in need, particularly after a disaster, get pet food.
“Through Keita’s Kitchen Pet Food Pantry we have monthly scheduled food distribution events for those in need to apply for assistance and pick up food,” Keith said. “Unfortunately, need does not always work on a schedule, and families find themselves struggling to locate help between events. Keita’s Kibble Shacks are a step toward filling that void by setting up small pantries in various locations that will be accessible 24/7/365. This would allow anyone struggling to pick up a little food to hold them over until payday or the next Keita’s Kitchen Pet Food Pantry distribution event. Kibble Shacks will be a ‘Take what you need, leave what you can’ community initiative, allowing individuals to donate or get help without scrutiny.”
Keith said she welcomes those who have the desire and resources to drop off food at the pantries.
She’s also looking for sponsors and partners.
A sponsor would help cover the cost of building the Kibble Shacks and would have their name or company logo on each shack they sponsor. A partner would provide a location to place a Kibble Shack. The location needs to be outdoors and accessible to the public. The partner would also periodically check the shack to see if ADREAM needs to restock it.
ADREAM was founded in June 2011 and serves Catoosa, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties in Georgia and Hamilton County in Tennessee.
“We endeavor to provide assistance to pets and those who have pets in emergency situations,” said Keith. “While large-scale disasters are, thankfully, not a daily occurrence in our region, emergencies in the lives of pets and their families can happen more regularly than you might initially think.”
Keita’s Kitchen, named after Keith’s dog, helps those dealing with personal, familial or financial emergencies and those who are on fixed incomes.
“Once qualified for this program they receive monthly pet food allotments to supplement their household,” Keith said. “The objective is to help pets stay in the home where they are loved and cared for, rather than having to be surrendered to other agencies simply due to a need for help. We are supported by volunteers and donations.”
She said Keita’s Kitchen Pet Food Pantry distributes between 2,000 and 3,000 pounds of dog food, 1,000 to 1,500 pounds of cat food and miscellaneous treats and other pet-related items each month.
To find out more about ADREAM, if you need assistance or want to become a sponsor or partner or to contact Keith, go to adreamcharity.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.