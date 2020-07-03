The loss of field days — an annual highlight for elementary students — was among the myriad casualties when school buildings shuttered for the final two months of the school year due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, so Kid City provided a field day for its attendees Wednesday.
"Typically, field days are really popular at the end of the year for elementary students, but they weren't able to do that this year, so we thought of doing it here," said Malisa Pedro, City of Refuge's education director. "Kids are super excited."
"We know they missed out on something they like and look forward to every year, (so) we wanted to have a grand finale to end our summer camp," seconded Sylvie Totherow, enrichment coordinator for Kid City. "It's been an honor for me to pour into our staff and kids through this summer camp and create a fun environment.''
While Westwood School student Jaiden Lowery appreciated the wide range of learning at Kid City, from art to science to writing, he said "the best thing is (field day)," especially the various water activities.
Like Lowery, City Park student Michelle Martinez was drawn to the water games Wednesday, she said. "I like learning, (particularly) math, but field day is my favorite."
At field day, "we get to play all these fun games I've never played before," said Park Creek's Kelly Molina. Additionally, "it gives us fun time with the rest of our group."
For Field Day, Kid City kept students in their grade-level groups, as they've been throughout the summer program following public health recommendations, but split each grade into two teams who competed in 19 activities including back-to-back beach ball relays, string-ball tosses, ankle-tie relays, bucket-sponge relays, water-bucket ball passes and water-jug-hole relays before concluding with a popsicle finale. Wednesday wasn't the only special day, however, as Kid City offered children an entire spirit week, including crazy hair and clothes day Thursday.
On Monday, "we tie-dyed T-shirts we had made, and they're wearing those today for field day," Pedro said. "I love the shirts: I can't get over how cute they are, and every one is unique."
Crafting and wearing the shirts "brought unity," Totherow said. Monday was also pajama day, followed by masquerade day Tuesday.
"We decorated our (COVID-19) masks, and they loved it," Pedro said. "They wore them all day."
Jasmine McKee, a student at Roan School, was particularly fond of pajama day, she said. She also was grateful for the chance to "hang out with friends" throughout the summer camp, a privilege she and so many others had been denied during the pandemic.
City of Refuge expanded after-school services to Dalton Public Schools students for the 2019-20 academic year with the help of the five-year, $1.6 million 21st Century Community Learning Center grant to the school system and City of Refuge from the Georgia Department of Education. While that meant a variety of enhancements during the school year, it also provides more enrichment opportunities during the summer for Kid City, which opened June 8 at City Park and concluded Thursday.
Previously, this program was only two days a week, in the afternoon, and focused primarily on math and literacy, Pedro said. This summer, students attended a full eight-hour day Monday-Thursday.
"It's been fun, and I feel students learned a lot," she said. "Just the socialization piece — they've been missing that since March (when schools went to distance learning due to the pandemic) — has been really (valuable)."
Lowery missed his friends and a scholastic environment, so when his mother alerted him to Kid City, "I was excited to do it," he said. "It's the best."
Molina "was glad to show up" to this summer camp for the first time, because "I missed my friends and activities like this," she said. "You learn new things, (make new friends), and catch up" academically.
"It's great to have the kids back," not only with Kid City, but with the program for rising prekindergarten students that's also housed at City Park, and "we've learned a lot," said Caroline Woodason, a director of school support for Dalton Public Schools. "We've learned everything about cleaning, sanitizing and transporting, but the biggest (lesson) is that students need face-to-face time."
"These friendships are so vital, especially at this stage of their lives," Pedro said. "They can do all the digital stuff, but nothing can compare to face-to-face relationships."
Woodason is grateful for the support of Superintendent Tim Scott, as well as "all our maintenance, custodial and transportation" staff," she said. "Everyone has pulled together to make it work, and it's worth it."
Concluding the summer camp having "kept everyone safe and healthy" gave Pedro "a little bit of a sense of relief, honestly," she said. "I was very worried we'd have to close down the whole thing, but we've done everything recommended, and it's been really positive to have face-to-face time for kids in this safe environment."
"A lot of the kids are really sad it's ending," Woodason said. "They want to keep going."
