After the first two summer editions of Dalton Public Schools' Kid City were hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, this was "the most normal summer we've had, and the most fun, engaging summer," said Malisa Pedro, director of Kid City.
Nearly 100 students who have completed grades kindergarten-five attended this summer's Kid City, which ran for five weeks in June and July, she said. June's classes focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), and older students could choose from three "clubs" — robotics, gaming (where they created their own Minecraft zoo world) and video production — for enrichment, while younger students engaged in Cyber Chase curriculum through a partnership with PBS.
The final week of June, older students — those heading to grades four-six — attended a STEM camp at Dalton State College, while the younger contingent partnered with PBS for a STEM camp at City Park School, the home of Kid City, Pedro said. The latter group focused mostly on plants and animals, which paired well with a field trip everyone took to the Chattanooga Zoo.
The zoo field trip was a highlight — giraffes were his favorite — for Gage Darnell, and the visit emphasized some lessons he'd learned at Kid City about animals, said the rising third-grader at Westwood School. Art was another passion for him, including creating human outlines with paint.
Jemeyah Sanders also enjoyed art projects, such as drawing and making a seahorse, said the rising third-grader at City Park School. Kid City "is a fun place."
The Chattanooga Zoo and the Creative Discovery Museum in Chattanooga provided outreach lessons for Kid City, as did Whitfield County 4-H, Pedro said: "It's all science-focused outreach."
Jeremiah Piscitelli learned more about science during Kid City and recommends the program to others.
"We did a lot of fun things, and it was fun to learn," said the rising second-grader at City Park School. "I wouldn't want (my friends) to miss out."
Students also appreciate the physical education classes that are part of Kid City, Pedro said.
"Physical fitness is a big part of our grant, and the kids love it."
Jeremiah Hall enjoyed the opportunity to play soccer at Kid City, said the rising second-grader at Brookwood School. He was also eager — "I told my mom, and she'll come" — to play the "second troll" in a production of "Three Billy Goats Gruff" with classmates July 14 during an arts showcase.
Darnell played a grandfather in a "Little Red Riding Hood" production for the arts showcase and quickly grew comfortable in his costume, he said with a laugh. "I got (so) used to it I forgot to take off my wig" following one rehearsal.
In July, the focus moved to literacy and art, Pedro said.
"A chef came in to teach culinary arts, and Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful (taught art) with recycled materials (and lessons) on recycling."
Melanie Moya learned to make pancakes, cinnamon rolls and Rice Krispies Treats in culinary arts, said the rising fifth-grader at Brookwood School. "That was my favorite, but I also like running — I love to run — in" physical education.
Moya also gained confidence in math, previously an area of hardship, she said.
"I'm not good at math, but when we did it, I was getting very good."
Younger students were grouped according to audio books they chose, and "they got listening and reading skills," Pedro said. Listening and reading "has deepened and enriched the discussions around those books in class."
Family engagement is a critical piece of Kid City's mission, so "we provide lots of family opportunities, (and) kids love it when their families attend," Pedro said. "Parent involvement and education is a big part of our program and our focus."
That's also true of Kid City during the school year, when it operates an after-school program for Dalton Public Schools students, Pedro said.
"We met or exceeded all six of our grant goals (for the after-school) program in our third year" — ranging from student academic achievement benchmarks to promoting healthy lifestyles among students to engaging families — "and we're excited about that."
Moya would gladly return in a future summer and recommends Kid City to others.
"It's learning, but you're still having fun," she said. "I don't want it to end — (although) I do want to sleep in."
