Kid City relocates to City Park School for 2020-21

The Kid City after-school program has moved this year from City of Refuge to City Park School, just one of several changes due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"There are so many more resources here, from cleaning and sanitation to updated ventilation," said Malisa Pedro, City of Refuge's education director. "We want to be hyper-cautious and diligent in safety."
City Park was the logical option, because Kid City moved its summer program there this year, Pedro said. City Park Principal Kim Rhyne "absolutely loves this program, and she's happy to have us here."
In addition, Pedro taught at City Park for six years, so she's comfortable in the surroundings, she said. "I know almost every teacher whose classroom we're using."
City Park also allows for growth potential in the program, she said.
"Right now, we're using six classrooms," only about a tenth of the building's total classrooms.
Most activity takes place on floors two and three of City Park, Pedro said. As was the case this summer, when Kid City was also held at City Park, students are grouped in grades, and they mostly remain with that cohort.
All staff members are screened daily to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak, and even though students are screened for COVID-19 symptoms every day at their schools, Kid City performs temperature checks each afternoon on them, too, she said. Because Dalton Public Schools is dismissing students earlier this year than last, Kid City is dismissing its students roughly 30 minutes earlier than last year.
City of Refuge expanded after-school services to Dalton Public Schools students for the 2019-20 academic year with the help of a five-year, $1.6 million 21st Century Community Learning Center grant to the school system and City of Refuge from the Georgia Department of Education. The grant provides $321,938 a year for Kid City, with each of Dalton's six elementary schools receiving a certain number of slots for the program based on the school's share of students qualifying for free or reduced lunches.
Because Dalton Public Schools began the 2019-20 academic year nearly a month late, then utilized a hybrid method mixing virtual instruction with in-class learning for a few weeks, Kid City didn't open until Oct. 5, Pedro said, noting, "We wanted to wait until Dalton Public Schools went back full face to face."
The later start for Kid City allowed Pedro more time for hiring and professional development, and she also retained a majority of staff members from last year, she said.
"I couldn't believe how well the first week went, and we're starting out so much stronger in our second year."
With all the other changes, "it helps a lot to have so many" staff members who already know their students, said Sylvie Totherow, enrichment coordinator for Kid City. "They have relationships with them, and relationships are (paramount)."
Students in grades kindergarten-five are bused from their elementary school to City Park, and though Kid City had only 61 students as of Oct. 12, Pedro expected that to quickly zoom to 90 or more, she explained earlier this month. Dalton Public Schools allowed families to opt for virtual school this year, with the first opportunity to return to conventional school being Oct. 13, and "about 35 students we had last year were virtual to start this year."
"Our target for this program is 125, but I might cap it at 90 or 100, at least through December, just so we can monitor how everything goes," she said. "I like to cap each grade level at 15 or 20."
Students don't have as many choices this year as last in terms of sports, activities and enrichment because of the pandemic, Pedro said. Furthermore, while last year the entire group dined on dinner together in the cafeteria, students are provided with meals in bags to take home this year, in addition to the snack they receive daily during Kid City.
Even with the pandemic making traditional sports problematic to engage in, Kid City is still providing physical fitness for students, she said. In fact, "we purchased a board game" that asks students to perform various physical activities, so "they're still getting that."
Bentley Hayes, a fifth-grader at Brookwood School, and Brianna Vidana, a fourth-grader at Roan School, both enjoy the sporting elements of Kid City, with the former highlighting "exercises and sports" and the latter spotlighting "running" as among their favorite activities at the after-school program they both also attended in 2018-19.
Wearing a mask and observing social distancing is a change from last year, but because Dalton Public Schools students are asked to adhere to those safety measures during their regular school day, it's not tough to do so at Kid City, Vidana said.
"This is a really interesting place, and you will have fun here."
