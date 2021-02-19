Kidd helping in the fight against breast cancer

Terry Kidd, owner of Chatsworth Ford, is part of the annual Pink Tie Guy campaign of Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee.
The campaign provides an opportunity for local men to show support for the women in their lives — and in their community — who have been affected by breast cancer.
“One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, and that one could be someone you love — your wife, your mother or your daughter,” said Sonny Terrill, executive vice president of human resources for LifePoint Health, which is a presenting partner for the Pink Tie Guys Class of 2021. “LifePoint is proud to support such a meaningful cause that directly impacts our mission of Making Communities Healthier by raising awareness and funding to help fight this disease.”
Each member of the Pink Tie Guy Class of 2021 is collecting donations that will be used to fund Komen services such as a breast care hotline, treatment assistance for the uninsured/underinsured and patient navigation services. Donations also support groundbreaking breast cancer research, some of which is being conducted at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Komen Central Tennessee has awarded more than $10 million to help people in its region, which consists of six counties in Georgia and 10 in Tennessee.
Joining Kidd as Chattanooga Area Pink Tie Guys are:
• Cooper Taylor, age 10, of Rising Fawn, the son of a two-time breast cancer survivor.
• Randall Hebert, chief operating officer, dealer operator, Mountain View Auto Group.
• Styckman, an on air radio personality for US 101 (Mo & Styckman).
The Pink Tie Guy Class of 2021 is presented by Nashville Yards and LifePoint Health. Donors can view participant profiles and make a financial gift to help them reach donation goals at www.komencentraltennessee.org. Fundraising continues until Sunday, March 21.
An online auction will be held March 17-21 to support the Class of 2021’s fundraising efforts. Auction bids may be made at www.komencentraltennessee.org. Look for the Pink Tie Guys banner.
