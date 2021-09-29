Kim joins Hamilton Physician Group - Cardiology

Dr. Y. Grant Kim says trust is the most precious aspect of being a physician and that trust is earned.
"I have the utmost privilege of helping to heal the sick and making a difference in someone's life," he said. "I take that very seriously."
Kim is an interventional and structural cardiologist at Hamilton Physician Group - Cardiology.
Interventional cardiology is the subspecialty of cardiology that uses specialized catheter-based techniques to diagnose and treat coronary artery disease, vascular disease, structural heart disease and congenital heart defects. Structural cardiology involves treating heart defects that a person is born with or have developed due to aging, injury or infection.
Kim attended medical school at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and completed his residency training in internal medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. He completed his fellowships in general cardiology and interventional cardiology at the Yale School of Medicine and then trained in structural heart disease at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.
Kim said he chose interventional and structural cardiology because he values being part of a field that continues to grow and evolve.
"All of our treatments and procedures feature the latest advances in science and technology," he said.
He said he chose to join the team at Hamilton because Hamilton aspires to provide the very best care and treatments for the patients and community.
In his spare time, Kim plays multiple musical instruments including guitar, bass guitar and violin. He also enjoys woodworking, hiking and golf.
To schedule an appointment with Kim, call Hamilton Physician Group - Cardiology at (706) 226-3434.
