Dr. D. Brian Kim, of Professional Eye Associates, has been awarded No. 56 out of the top 175 on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ophthalmologists 2022, earning him the ranking of the No. 1 ophthalmologist in Northwest Georgia and the Chattanooga area for the second year in a row. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statisa Inc., the statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list is available on Newsweek’s website.
Newsweek and Statisa Inc. surveyed over 10,000 ophthalmologists, optometrists, clinic managers and other healthcare professionals across the country from May to June and based on their recommendations selected the 175 best ophthalmologists in America.
The selection process was comprised of three steps:
1. Recommendation: 80% of score.
• In-state recommendation: 35% of score.
Survey participants were asked to name the leading optometrists and ophthalmologists in their own state or in one of four regions (Northeast, Midwest, West and South). The order in which recommendations were provided was relevant to the ranking (No. 1 has the highest weight). Participants in the ophthalmologist survey were asked to specify a standout treatment in (cornea, retina, glaucoma). Self-recommendations were not allowed and lead to disqualification from the survey.
• Out-of-state recommendation: 25% of score.
Survey participants were asked to recommend the leading doctors in their respective field in any of the other states or four regions included in the survey.
• Recommendation by other specialty: 20% of score.
Optionally, ophthalmologists were able to recommend optometrists and vice versa.
2. Quality: 15% of score.
A quality score was calculated for each in-state recommendation along three quality dimensions.
Participants were asked to rank the doctors on a scale from 1 (poor) to 100 (excellent) on:
• Quality of care (50% of quality score).
• Continuity of care (30% of quality score).
• Quality of technical equipment (20% of quality score).
3. Accreditation: 5% of score.
Doctors who are members of the American Board of Ophthalmology and the American Board of Optometry, respectively, had an additional 5% added to their total score.
Dr. Kim said: “It is an honor to be recognized both by my peers and industry eye care leaders as the No. 1 ranked ophthalmologist and eye surgeon in the Northwest Georgia and Chattanooga area for the second straight year by Newsweek. In addition to having a full-time medical and surgical practice at Professional Eye Associates, I teach the next generation of doctors as a clinical assistant professor through the Medical College of Georgia, I perform research and design new surgical techniques and instruments, and I lecture at conferences all around the country. My partners Dr. Timothy O’Boyle and Joshua Hendrix are also stellar, award-winning eye surgeons in their own right, and we at Professional Eye Associates strive to provide the very best eye care for those in our community. If your eye doctor suggests that you need to go to Chattanooga or Atlanta, rest assured there is absolutely no reason to spend your valuable time and money by going out of town when we are right here to serve you. Awards such as Newsweek are strong validation that we can offer you the very best eye care right here in Northwest Georgia.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.