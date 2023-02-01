February is most often thought of as the month for celebrating those we love on Valentine’s Day. We all know how important matters of the heart are on that special day. February also is designated as American Heart Month, providing an opportunity to encourage every person to focus on their heart health.
It is never too early to start learning about heart disease, our country’s No. 1 health threat.
While heart disease is the No. 1 killer in every race, gender and age group, the good news is, up to 80% of heart disease is preventable. Heart disease can be 20 to 30 years in the making, and the earlier we learn about heart health, the better. A local kindergarten class recently took this information “to heart” to learn more about how the heart works and the importance of developing heart healthy habits.
Staff members of the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hamilton Health Care System, visited Chelsey Thompson’s kindergarten class at Cedar Ridge Elementary School to share kid-friendly heart facts. In anticipation of the visit and in recognition of heart month, Thompson’s students created a paper chain linking each student to another to represent a united front for learning about heart disease.
Students learned that the heart is a very important organ that pumps blood throughout the body. The students were amazed to learn that the heart is the size a fist and that the heart pumps about 2,000 gallons of blood every day. Students tried their hand at guessing how many times the heart beats on average each day, and learned it’s a big number — 115,000 beats per person every day.
Foundation staffers encouraged students to practice heart health by making healthy eating choices, drinking plenty of water, exercising every day and getting a good night’s sleep.
After a fun filled morning of interactive learning, the foundation staff provided additional classroom activities to Thompson and her paraprofessional, Jessica Shirlen, for further education with students.
Foundation Executive Director Jane Snipes said: “Every life is important and every life stage is important as we address the impact of cardiovascular disease. It’s never too early to start educating our children and youth about heart healthy choices and disease prevention. We have to sow the seeds early to create the paradigm shift needed for healthier communities. Creating and sustaining a culture of health and wellness is a critical step toward a healthier future for Northwest Georgia. Heart month provides a unique opportunity for the foundation to promote health education and spread the positive message that most of heart disease is preventable.”
In celebration of heart month, the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation has developed a Heart Month Guide for individuals, schools and businesses to raise awareness and encourage participation in community-wide activities.
With the foundation firmly committed to dramatic advances in cardiovascular care at Hamilton Medical Center, the guide provides fun ways to get involved.
All ages are invited to participate and tag the foundation on social media with photos about how they are participating in heart month.
Be on the lookout for the Heart Month Guide to go live online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.