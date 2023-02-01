Kaylie Chastain of Cleveland, Georgia, has been named the assistant store manager of fiber-broadband provider Kinetic’s stores in Blairsville, Dalton, Dahlonega and Byron.
“We’re excited to see Kaylie step into this important retail position,” said Kinetic retail sales area manager Misty Brookshire. “Kaylie immediately distinguished herself for her keen retail sales skills and leadership abilities. Her contributions to Kinetic’s success in Northern Georgia are rewarded with this promotion.”
Chastain helps manage the Blairsville Kinetic Connection Center retail store’s operations and ensures the staff provides the highest customer service.
“I’m honored and excited to help lead our dynamic store teams that are full of enthusiasm and energy,” Chastain said.
Chastain joined Kinetic in 2020 as a local retail sales consultant and was most recently a store team leader.
Chastain is a 2018 graduate of White County High School in Cleveland.
