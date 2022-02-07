Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, has named Chris Brock manager of operations in Dalton.
“We’re thrilled to bring Brock into a leadership role as the local manager of operations in Dalton. His extensive background and knowledge of Kinetic will be vital in this new position. Local support of the communities we serve is a core tenet in our mission to delight our customers as we continue to invest in our network and our people.” said President of Georgia Operations Michael Foor.
As a Dalton native, Brock has worked with Windstream for the past 20 years, starting as a customer service representative and working his way up to management. Brock has a bachelor's degree in computer information support.
“My team prides themselves on being local and providing our customers the best experience possible with Kinetic,” said Brock. “One thing I love about my job is how the people you work with become family and your team is always willing to help each other, in and outside of the office.”
Brock is active in the Dalton community as a member of the Elks Lodge and Rock Bridge Community Church, and has spent many years coaching his children and others in the community.
