Kinetic names new director of North Georgia field operations

Kinetic by Windstream named Blake Fields as director of field operations in North Georgia.
"We're excited to announce Blake Fields as the new director of field operations for North Georgia," said Michael Foor, president of Georgia operations for Kinetic. "The Kinetic team in Georgia continues to strengthen our presence and quality of service and confirm our commitment to our rural communities. Blake will add a tremendous amount of value to our team."
As a Northeast Georgia native, Fields grew up watching and learning from his dad who started working at the age of 18 as a stock boy for Standard Telephone, now Kinetic by Windstream, and finished his career as district manager.
"Though my dad is no longer with us, the lessons he taught me stay true: Always do the best you can no matter the task, treat people the way you would like to be treated and always enjoy the good times," said Fields.
Fields has been with Kinetic since 2016 serving in capacities ranging from install technician to operations manager.
An active member of the community, Fields is involved with his son's baseball team, as well as his local church.
