Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King encourages all Georgia residents to practice caution when celebrating this Independence Day with fireworks.
“Millions of Georgians will gather with friends and family to celebrate our nation’s founding this Independence Day,” said King. “While fireworks are almost synonymous with the Fourth of July, it is important to remember the dangers they present and follow certain safety tips to prevent accidental fires and severe injuries.”
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that between 2006 and 2021 fireworks-related injuries increased by 25%. In 2021, approximately 11,500 emergency room visits involved fireworks, and at least nine people were killed in related accidents. Children under 15 made up approximately 29% of the estimated injuries. Approximately 31% of selected and tested products contained fireworks not in compliance with the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.
When using fireworks this Fourth of July, please practice the following safety tips:
• Always read the labels and follow the directions for each specific type of firework.
• Light fireworks a safe distance away from other people and fire hazards.
• Never reignite or pick up malfunctioning fireworks.
• Do not give fireworks to small children.
• Never aim a firework at another person.
• Avoid using illegal or homemade fireworks.
• Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby.
• Do not use fireworks when impaired by drugs or alcohol.
• If you do not feel safe lighting your own fireworks, feel free to attend a public fireworks display.
For additional safety tips, information on fireworks licensing and much more, visit https://oci.georgia.gov/inspections-permits-plans/hazardous-materials/fireworks/fireworks-faq.
For more on laws governing the use of fireworks in Georgia, please contact your local police or fire department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.