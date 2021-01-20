King's call to service honored with free COVID-19 testing

Though the local events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day were scrapped on Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mack Gaston Community Center did host free COVID-19 testing to emphasize the value of service in honoring King.
“We didn’t want to do anything (to put people at risk), because we would feel so bad if we got anybody sick,” said Rick Willis, chairman of the MLK Day committee who has several relatives battling COVID-19. “This, we felt like we could do (safely).”
This was a Martin Luther King Jr. Day unlike any other, said Tom Pinson, director of the community center. "The theme was service," and providing free testing was one way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Whitfield County had 12,707 cases of COVID-19, the 11th most in the state among Georgia's 159 counties, with 156 confirmed deaths and six probable deaths attributed to the coronavirus, as well as 609 hospitalizations, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County's 12,140 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents was second highest among the state's counties behind Chattahoochee. Whitfield County had 1,408 new cases during the last two weeks.
"The vaccine is the answer, but people still need to be tested as the vaccine makes its way through the community," said Heather Donahue, director of the DEO Clinic, which is housed at the community center. "People need to know if they're positive or not." The DEO Clinic serves people in Whitfield and Murray counties who are uninsured and have limited financial resources.
Monday was the final day of free COVID-19 testing at the community center, as the community now turns its focus toward vaccinations. On Monday, the Dalton Convention Center functioned as a mass vaccination site, and will do so again today.
The Dalton City Council voted to devote some funds from the initial CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act last year to an outreach program for the city's Hispanic community run by the DEO Clinic, and testing has been a main component.
"We've been doing this for months," Donahue said. Though testing windows at the community center typically drew about 140, Monday's offering drew a larger-than-usual crowd, and "we even started 30 minutes early because there were already 15 cars lined up."
"I think we'll exceed expectations," Pinson said Monday morning. "They're continuously streaming in."
Those tested Monday could expect results within 24 to 48 hours, Donahue said, noting, "These tests are processed through the health department."
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms who hasn't been tested, or hasn't yet received test results, should quarantine out of caution, she added. "That will help contain the spread in this community."
The outreach effort included providing information to people ranging from those at small businesses to pastors, said the DEO Clinic's Teresa Mendez, who took fliers and posters to numerous sites in town during the past several months. "This is very vital information."
She also distributed masks, and masks were available free Monday at the community center.
"We press (masks) all the time, because we know they work," Donahue said. "A mask is like a seat belt; it should be automatic."
Pinson was proud to honor civil rights icon King on Monday by participating in a community service project.
"This is a day of commemoration when we remember him and how he changed our country," Pinson said. "Without his service and sacrifice, this country would be a lot different."
"Everybody can be great because anybody can serve," King once stated. "... You only need a heart full of grace."
