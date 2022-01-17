King's legacy and accomplishments celebrated on holiday Monday

"A modern-day Gandhi," Martin Luther King Jr. left "a legacy we can all aspire to," Steve Farrow observed Monday.
"We're so proud of him, and he's one of us, a Georgian," added Farrow, who represents Ward 4 on the Dalton City Council. King made "such an impact on society, (and) a lot of us are old enough to remember back (to) that sad night we lost" King to an assassination. King was fatally shot on April 4, 1968, at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.
Farrow was among a group who celebrated King's life and legacy on his holiday Monday at his monument at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The group braved temperatures in the low 30s and the remnants of snow left from Sunday's winter storm.
Dalton traditionally has a robust Martin Luther King Jr. celebration spanning several days. In the past, events kicked off on Saturday and continued through Monday night. The events were diverse, from a 3-point basketball shooting competition to a Saturday night banquet featuring a guest speaker to the annual wreath laying at the monument honoring King, a Baptist minister who in the 1950s and 1960s became a driving force in the civil rights movement.
But this year due to the spread of COVID-19 and the omicron variant, all but one of these events was postponed. Local Martin Luther King Jr. celebration organizers hope to hold some of those events in February to coincide with Black History Month.
It's good to pause and reflect on the pursuit of equality King led, said Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood. "We still have that desire today."
"We all have a debt of gratitude to him for what he accomplished," Chitwood added. King, and his memory, are still "very clear and fresh for all of us," Chitwood said.
Two words — "all men" — changed the world, said State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton. King focused on equality for all, as "at the end of the day, it's 'all' or 'none' of us," Payne added.
King "held a mirror up to our country and forced us to look at" inequality, Payne said. "He was a man of God's timing and purpose, and we all live in the benefit of his life" and accomplishments.
Dalton resident Hilliard Jolly offered a prayer for King's family and "all of us continuing to work" toward King's vision. King's legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of citizens who follow his precepts and principles, Jolly added.
"We pray that we can do our part to keep working for justice, freedom, and fairness for all people," Jolly said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.