Kirby identified as driver in fatal wreck near Ringgold

The driver of a truck involved in a fatal crash on I-75 South near Ringgold on June 7 has been identified as Joseph E. Kirby, 67, of Chattanooga, according to Catoosa County Coroner James Spurling and a Georgia State Patrol crash report.
Spurling said the middle name is Edward. The body of the driver had been sent to the state crime lab for identification.
An obituary from Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist is for Joseph Edward Kirby, 67, who died on June 7. The obituary lists him as “Adventure Joe, owner of Edd Kirby’s Adventure Auto Group ...”
“For those of you that didn’t know him, you might have known him as Adventure Joe, owner of Edd Kirby’s Adventure Auto Group and the cartoon-like character people loved to hate for his silly commercials on the radio,” according to the obituary. “But he was so, so much more than that to his family. He really was Adventure Joe.”
The obituary lists Kirby as a graduate of McCallie School (class of 1972) and an alumnus of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. A memorial service for Kirby is Thursday, July 8, at 3 p.m. with visitation from 1 p.m. until the service time at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home.
The crash report lists the owner of the truck as Edd Kirby’s Adventure Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Dalton. On Tuesday, the flag at the dealership was at half staff and there was a white wreath on the door. Employees at the dealership have declined to answer questions from a reporter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.