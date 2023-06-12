The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to a fire at a “large single-family home” on Hopewell Drive on Sunday afternoon, according to Chief Edward O’Brien. There were no injuries.
The call came in for a kitchen fire at 3208 Hopewell Drive at 3:41 p.m. Engine 8 was sent at 3:42 and arrived at 3:45.
O’Brien said firefighters quickly knocked down the flames. He said the split-level home sustained severe fire damage to the kitchen area and smoke damage throughout the house.
The American Red Cross reported that volunteers from one of its Disaster Action Teams also responded and “provided comfort kits, direct client assistance and recovery planning” to four families totaling 12 people affected by the fire.
