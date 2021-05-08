Kiwanis Club selling tickets for cash giveaway

After avoiding fundraising in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Kiwanis Club of Dalton are now selling tickets for a drawing for $7,500 in cash to be held on Tuesday, May 18.
Kiwanis had been having an annual reverse drawing for a new Toyota in the spring and their annual Pancake Day in November, but canceled the events last year.
Kiwanis Club of Dalton President Heath Patterson said the civic organization has an international objective of “helping the children of the world one child and one community at a time."
All money raised here is given to youth organizations in the community.
Tickets are $50 each and are available from any Kiwanis member. Tickets may also be bought online at www.kiwanisofdalton.org.
