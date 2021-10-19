Kiwanis Pancake Day returns on Nov. 6

The annual Kiwanis Club of Dalton Pancake Day returns Saturday, Nov. 6, after taking a year off due to concerns over COVID. Pancake Day 2021 includes a new location but the same great experience to benefit area kids.
Chris Crossen, who took over as president of the local civic club on Oct. 1, said the event has moved to under the city of Dalton’s parking deck behind the Landmark Building and between Burr Performing Arts Park and the historic Dalton depot.
Crossen said the new location allows Kiwanis to offer a choice between eating at the new location with friends, neighbors and relatives or to take advantage of a drive-thru option. Either way, patrons will assist the many local charities helped by Kiwanis including Key Clubs, Dalton State College Circle K, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia, Georgia Sheriffs' Cherokee Estate, Whitfield County-Dalton Day Care Center and many more.
As usual, this year’s fundraiser is on the first Saturday in November. Crossen urges residents to “mark your calendars” for Nov. 6. Kiwanians will serve all the piping hot pancakes and sausage you can eat under the parking deck from 7 a.m. to 11. The menu also includes your choice of coffee, milk and/or juice.
Tickets are on sale from any member of the Kiwanis Club of Dalton, at a number of local businesses and at www.kiwanisofdalton.org/pancakes. Tickets are $7 in advance or $8 on the morning of the breakfast. As usual, children 12 and under can eat on site two for the price of one. It’s a great value for an equally great cause.
