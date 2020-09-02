Kovacic joins AdventHealth Medical Group

AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Dr. Jeffrey Kovacic has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.
Named one of the 2020 Top Doctors for Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery by Georgia Trend magazine, Kovacic joins Dr. Stephen King, Dr. Adam Land, family nurse practitioner Anne-Marie Goble, physician assistant Mark Meyer and physician assistant Josh Slatky at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine’s Chatsworth and Calhoun locations. The Orthopedic Care team specializes in the care of bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, muscles and nerves.
Kovacic is a graduate of Wright State University School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery and a fellowship in orthopedic sports medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Ohio. Kovacic is board certified in orthopedic surgery. He also holds a certificate of added qualification in sports medicine and has expertise in the care of pediatric injuries.
