Dr. Jeffrey Kovacic of AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine has been recognized as one of Georgia Trend's 2022 Top Doctors for pediatric orthopedics and orthopedic surgery. This distinction recognizes outstanding physicians of all specialties throughout the state.
Kovacic is a graduate of Wright State University School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio. He did both his orthopedic surgery residency and sports medicine training at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio, which is ranked as the number two hospital in the nation by U.S. News and World Report and the number two hospital in the world by Newsweek.
His orthopedic and sports medicine experience in Cleveland includes being a team physician for the Cleveland Browns (NFL), the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) and the Cleveland Indians (Major League Baseball). Kovacic also served as a physician for professional freestyle motocross, BMX and skateboarding for the NBC Gravity Games for three years.
He has served as team physician for numerous high schools and youth sports programs. He currently serves as the team physician for Gordon Central High School, Sonoraville High School and Gilmer High School.
Kovacic’s 17 years in practice has focused primarily on the care of injured pediatric patients, and he is a member of the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America.
Kovacic was also recognized as a Georgia Trend Top Doctor in 2020 and 2021. The list was created in partnership with DataJoe Research, which included peer voting and reviewing government sources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.