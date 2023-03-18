L’Abri Symphony presents its spring concert "Music Makes the World Go ‘Round" on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Dalton, 311 N. Thornton Ave. L’Abri's concerts are free and open to the public. Invite your friends, and especially young people, to experience the joy of an orchestra live performance.
In 2015, L’Abri Symphony performed its first "Around the World" concert, and much new international music has been published since then.
The concert features many lively selections from China, Cuba, Japan, Ireland, New Zealand, Spain and more, including bringing back two favorites from the symphony's original concert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.