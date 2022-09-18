We are back!
After a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, Dalton’s own community orchestra announces its fall concert, “It Is Well.” An uplifting selection of familiar and sacred music will be presented on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Dalton.
It is the 30th anniversary season, and plans are already in the works for the annual Christmas concert on Dec. 8.
For three decades the L’Abri Symphony has provided an opportunity for middle and high school student musicians to advance their education by playing in an orchestra, an opportunity not available in their schools.
Historically, L’Abri membership has been about 60% students, with adult amateur musicians and a core of music teachers and professional musicians comprising the balance. The teachers and professionals all volunteer their time, and there are no fees for membership. Concerts for the public are also free.
The orchestra rehearses and performs at First Baptist Church of Dalton, which has provided a large practice room and use of the sanctuary for concerts. Without such a sponsor the orchestra could not exist as a volunteer organization. Financial support has come from the Brown-Whitworth Foundation, the Community Foundation, several area businesses and individual donations at concerts.
It all began in 1992 with the L’Abri Academy of Fine Arts, founded by the Rev. Ron McKinney of Kinsey Drive Baptist Church, and two retired music teachers, Gene and Betty Lindauere. The original ensemble of music students gradually grew, and by 2000 was a small orchestra. It was invited to base its operations at the Colonnade Convention Center in Catoosa County, which had a theater seating over 500. After several years, however, management and commitments changed, and L’Abri had to find another home
The chamber orchestra returned to Dalton in 2012, and after being established at First Baptist, was able to grow into a full symphony, numbering 67 members by 2020. It presented two major concerts at the Dalton Convention Center in 2013 and 2014, but subsequently chose to perform only at First Baptist.
Then COVID struck, and indoor facility restrictions meant that the orchestra could no longer rehearse or perform. When restrictions eased in 2021, the group tried to re-start, but so many members missed so many rehearsals due to the COVID surge that it was not possible to prepare a concert. Finally, this year it has been successful in regrouping, and will present its 30th anniversary concert.
The orchestra faces a major challenge to its future, however, It remains a teaching organization, but the students have not returned after COVID. More than financial support, the orchestra depends on the involvement of the music departments in our schools, and the parents and teachers of student musicians. If they will refer promising students, L’Abri can continue to provide an excellent learning experience in the years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.