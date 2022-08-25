The Latin American Association (LAA), with the sponsorship of Mohawk Industries, recently awarded five Dalton State College students a $2,000 scholarship each through the LAA-Mohawk Scholarship program.
“We have generations of Hispanic families and culture here in Northwest Georgia and the Dalton community, and as we look at how both our community and our workforce has grown over the last three decades we believe that education, professional resources and family services are critical for everyone,” said Katie Engleman, Mohawk Industries’ vice president of human resources. “As part of our partnership with the LAA we have developed a scholarship opportunity for Dalton State students which reflects our joint commitment to our students and our local communities.”
Recipients of the LAA-Mohawk Scholarship are Carlos Andres Mosquera Loaiza, a Radiology Technology major with a 3.52 grade point average (GPA); Paola Gonzalez, a biology major with a 3.83 GPA; Nadia Garcia, a marketing major with a 3.66 GPA; Elias Adolfo Perricone Oceguera, a computer science major with a 4.0 GPA; and Tania Resendiz, an education major with a 4.0 GPA.
The scholarship was open to sophomore Dalton State students who are involved in the Hispanic community through heritage, involvement, volunteerism, language and support. Recipients were selected based on need and merit.
“I’m so proud of our five awardees,” said Marilyn Helms, dean of the C. Lamar and Ann Wright School of Business at Dalton State. “The LAA-Mohawk Scholarships is such a valuable partnership and resource for our well-deserving sophomore-level business students. Dalton State is a best-value institution, and the $2,000 award goes farther here and supports students on their path to graduation and career.”
Garcia has dreamed of becoming an entrepreneur ever since she was a child when she began creating clay sculptures and paintings to sell and help provide for her family, she said. The scholarship will allow her “to pursue her dreams,” said Helms.
Ocequera said he is the only member of the Oceguera family attending college and hopes to achieve the American dream and make his family proud.
Dalton State, with a 35% Hispanic student population, is Georgia’s first and only Hispanic-Serving Institution. Half of all students at Dalton State are first-generation college students, the first person in their family to attend college.
The partnership between Dalton State and LAA began as a collaborative research project to assess the needs of the Hispanic population in Georgia, said Fernando Garcia, Dalton State associate professor of management.
“I am pleased to see the partnership between Dalton State and the Latin American Association is expanding into other areas of collaboration,” said Fernando Garcia. “I expect this program to grow and expand in the future because Dalton State, as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, and the Latin American Association are both committed to serving our local Hispanic community.”
