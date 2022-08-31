• The city of Dalton's offices are closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Non-emergency services are also closed that day. The Public Works Department will not collect garbage and recycling on Monday. Instead, to ensure all city residents receive a pickup that day, the schedule is:
— Monday's garbage and recycling pickups are on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
— All other garbage and recycling pickups (Tuesday, Sept. 6, through Friday, Sept. 9) take place as regularly scheduled.
• Four Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority facilities are closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. Locations are the Old Dixie Landfill and Convenience Center; McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center; Westside Convenience Center; and the M.L. King Convenience Center.
All locations reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7 a.m. For more information visit, www.DWSWA.org or call (706) 277-2545.
The Labor Day holiday schedule:
— Saturday, Sept. 3: All locations open under normal hours (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
— Monday, Sept. 5: All locations closed.
— Tuesday, Sept. 6: All locations open (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Westside normally closed).
— Wednesday, Sept. 7: Resume normal operating days and hours (McGaughey Chapel Closed).
• The business offices of Dalton Utilities and OptiLink are closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The 24-hour outage line is available to customers who may experience service interruptions or issues during this time. Regular business hours resume on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 a.m.
• City of Varnell offices are closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5. City Hall reopens on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 9 a.m.
