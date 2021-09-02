Labor Day closings

• Four Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority facilities are closed Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day. Locations are the McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center, M.L. King Convenience Center, Old Dixie Landfill and Convenience Center and Westside Convenience Center.
All locations reopen Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.DWSWA.org or call (706) 277-2545.
Labor Day holiday schedule:
— Saturday: All locations open for normal hours (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
— Monday: All locations closed.
— Tuesday: All locations open (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Westside normally closed).
— Wednesday: Resume normal operating days and hours (McGaughey Chapel closed).
• Varnell City Hall is closed Monday, Sept. 6, for the Labor Day holiday. It will reopen Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
