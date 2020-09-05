Labor Day closings

The City of Dalton Public Works Department will be closed Monday.
Monday's garbage and recycling will be picked up Tuesday. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday garbage and recycling pickup will be on their regular schedule.
The business offices of Dalton Utilities and OptiLink are closed on Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The 24-hour outage line (706-278-1313) is available to customers who may experience service interruptions or issues during this time. The business offices will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
All Whitfield County offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Varnell City Hall will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day. The office will resume normal business hours on Tuesday. The Police Department will remain on shift; for all non-emergency calls you may reach it at (706) 694-3141.
