Lack of health insurance should not deter from seeking help for coronavirus symptoms

Lack of insurance shouldn't deter those who are seriously ill from seeking health care, even if they are displaying coughs, fever or other symptoms of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
By federal law, any hospital with an emergency room must treat those who show up there seeking health care.
"We are here to care for our community and when an emergency arises, we are here," Hamilton Medical Center said in a statement. "If someone feels they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, it is important to call ahead whenever possible so the caregivers can properly prepare. As a reminder, if someone is not experiencing a health care emergency but needs to be seen by a health care provider, it is best to contact his/her primary care provider."
Jennifer King, public information officer for the North Georgia Health District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, said it is important for those with symptoms of the coronavirus to call ahead before going to any health care provider.
"The Whitfield County Health Department clinics are operating, and because of the need to maintain social distancing in the facility, they do ask that residents call ahead to make an appointment for services," King said.
"Everyone who comes to the health department entrances will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms," King said. "Regardless of health coverage status, if a person has COVID-19 symptoms, a nurse will come to the door and evaluate them. Based on their symptoms and whether they meet the criteria for testing, the nurse will provide further instructions."
Referral for COVID-19 testing is prioritized for people who meet the following criteria and have symptoms:
• Patients with serious chronic medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease, diabetes, HIV or other immune-compromising medical conditions.
• Adults ages 60 and older.
• Caregivers for the elderly (60 and over).
• Caregivers for an immune-compromised individual.
• First responders.
• Health care workers.
"Since most people with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms, such as fever, dry cough or fatigue that can be treated at home, it is recommended that they do not go to the doctor," King said. "Instead, they should stay at home, isolating themselves from others in the home, and treat symptoms with over the counter medications for colds and coughs. They should remain at home until fever-free for at least three days without using medicine to reduce fever."
King said if a person's symptoms worsen, they should then call a health care provider, who will recommend testing or treatments, depending on the person's symptoms and health condition.
"If they have difficulty breathing, they should call 911," she said.
Health department hours
The Whitfield County Health Department and its clinics remain open. The Whitfield County Health Department hours are:
• Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The phone number is (706) 279-9600.
