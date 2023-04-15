The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department has recently added six pickleball courts at Lakeshore Park at 479 Cedar St.
For more information, contact the rec department's Director of Pickleball Michel Bates at (770) 773-0419.
Pickleball is considered by many to be the fastest-growing recreational sport in the United States and is played by more than 36 million people in the country. The game is played with a ball, paddle and net and is sort of a cross between badminton and tennis, played on a smaller court than tennis.
A pickleball court is 20 feet wide and 44 feet long, compared to a 60-foot-by-120-foot tennis court. Players play in either singles or doubles configurations, batting a wiffle-like ball back and forth across a net.
There are six dedicated pickleball courts at Brookwood Park. The Mack Gaston Community Center and Whitfield County's Riverbend Park and Edwards Park offer the sport on indoor basketball courts.
