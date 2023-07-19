Nicky Lama, a dedicated citizen of Dalton and the esteemed grandson of the renowned Ed Painter, is excited to announce his campaign for Dalton City Council Ward 2. With a passion for building upon the city’s success and a commitment to representing the interests of his fellow residents, Lama aims to bring positive change and progress to the vibrant community of Dalton.
Recognizing the accomplishments of the current City Council, Lama intends to build on its success and work collaboratively to address the evolving needs of Dalton. He extends his gratitude to Annalee Sams, who resigned to run for mayor. She was a valued member of the council for her dedicated service and contributions to the community.
Lama, in expressing his vision for Dalton, shared the following: “I am honored to announce my candidacy for Dalton City Council Ward 2. Inspired by the progress Dalton has made, I am committed to building upon our successes and ensuring a brighter future for all residents of Dalton. With a focus on economic development, community engagement and protecting the taxpayer dollars, I am dedicated to representing Ward 2 with integrity and enthusiasm.”
Lama’s campaign team is dedicated to mobilizing volunteers, organizing community events and listening to the needs of Dalton residents. For more information and to join the campaign, please visit his Facebook page.
Lama, a dedicated community advocate, brings a diverse range of experience and expertise to his candidacy. Born and raised in Dalton and a graduate of Dalton High School, he has strong ties to his hometown and the local community. His family’s legacy of entrepreneurship runs deep, with his father serving as a general contractor and owner of Dalton Stamp and Coin, his mother as the former owner of Paper Princess and his beloved grandmother as the owner of Fast Foto.
With his understanding of small business operations, contracting, farming and ranching, real estate investing and politics he is well-equipped to address the needs and concerns of the community.
