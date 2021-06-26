Lane closed on I-75 in Whitfield County on Monday

Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance crews will rebuild a barrier wall on I-75 under West Nance Springs Road in Whitfield County on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. The work will close the right southbound lane of I-75 below West Nance Springs Road. Drivers should should expect delays.
Drivers are advised to expect delays, be cautious and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
