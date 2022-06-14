One northbound lane of Glenwood Avenue will be closed near downtown Dalton to make way for stormwater pipe maintenance.
The northbound "slow" lane or right-hand lane on Glenwood Avenue at the intersection with East Morris Street will be closed starting Wednesday until Friday for repairs to stormwater infrastructure maintenance.
Northbound heavy trucks needing to turn right or eastbound on East Morris Street will need to take an alternate route via Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fields Avenue.
