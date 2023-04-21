The University of North Georgia hosted the 28th Annual Research Conference (ARC) at the Dahlonega Campus in the Convocation Center on March 24.
UNG undergraduate and graduate students, including Tyson Langford from Dalton, from all disciplines and campuses shared their research and projects in poster sessions, performance pieces and panel presentations.
"The Annual Research Conference is a great opportunity to see all the exciting and creative work UNG students have been up to," said Diogo Pinheiro, Center for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities (CURCA) assistant director. "This year we are particularly excited because it was our largest ARC since the start of the pandemic with over 100 student submissions."
Selection to present included the submission of a 250-word abstract as 105 submissions were accepted and presented at the conference, with 58 posters and 54 oral presentations.
Awards were given for Best Presentation based on these abstracts as well as essays and posters.
