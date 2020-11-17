TUNNEL HILL — The Forever Family 5K run celebrated its 10th year on Saturday with its "highest-ever" number of pre-registrants, according to Renee Griffin.
The race, which, as always, started and concluded at the Family Life Center at Tunnel Hill First Baptist Church, is a fundraiser for The Levi Circle (levicircle.org), which assists foster and adoptive families, raises awareness about adoption and foster care, and raises funds to help adoptive families, said Griffin, who founded The Levi Circle a decade ago. The nonprofit partners with the state Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) and other agencies to help bring about foster placements, and also provides financial and emotional support to families during the adoption process.
"Before this morning, we had 155" runners and walkers registered, said Griffin. "We expect lots of walk-ups, too," due to good weather conditions — sunny, calm and temperatures in the mid-40s at the start of the 5K but warming throughout.
"It'll warm up as we go," said Sean Hudson, who made his debut Saturday in this 5K. "It's not bad at all."
"I like it a bit under 50, so this is nice," said Lane Hollis, a cross country standout at Coahulla Creek High School who plans to run in college for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. "I like this course, (because) it's pretty fast, and this race, because it's usually one of the first cold runs of the year."
Another Coahulla Creek runner, Kaylee Bandy, appreciated the weather and the course.
"I like it cooler, and (the course) is very pretty," she said. "I want to break 20 minutes" in the race.
Hollis, a top junior triathlete, hoped to break 16 minutes on the course Saturday.
"It's kind of a good time trial, and it is a really pretty run," he said. "I've done (this 5K before), and I only live like 10 minutes away."
Proximity is also an attraction to this 5K for Bandy, as "I live really close, and I've been to church here," she said. "I've been running since sixth grade."
Hudson and Tyler Crosby, a fellow first timer at this 5K, had no time goal in mind on Saturday.
"We're just going to ruck" — travel the course while toting backpacks — and "enjoy the scenery," Hudson said. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, while Crosby is in the Army, so "we're accustomed to doing it this way."
The 5K, open to runners and walkers, "goes through a Civil War battlefield and some other fields, and over a bridge," Griffin said. "It's beautiful."
Of the work of The Levi Circle, "We have a huge crisis in Whitfield County," Griffin explained earlier this year. "We have 250 kids in foster care, but only around 30 foster homes, which is a big problem, because (Whitfield County children) get sent all around the state."
"In ten years, we've given $270,000" to help provide local homes for children, she said on Saturday. "There's a great need."
While Griffin and other organizers considered cancelling this year's run due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, they quickly thought better of it, and Saturday's substantial turnout seemed to justify that decision.
"When you cancel an annual event, you kind of lose momentum, and it's a run/walk, so people are outside and" can easily socially distance, Griffin said. Indoors, "we have sanitizer, masks and gloves for anyone who wants them."
Some of Saturday's participants came as groups, such as nearly a dozen female educators from New Hope Elementary, where Griffin is an instructional coach, she said. "Our local Harley-Davidson chapter, 2114, came to support us, too."
"I'm somewhat familiar with this cause, helping with adoptions and all that," Hudson said. "We wanted to come out and support that."
