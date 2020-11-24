Photographer Michael Largent calls upon "different personalities" for his art, and his exhibit on display at the Creative Arts Guild is a manifestation of those various personalities.
"This whole show" — which is titled "Out of One, Many," a twist on the "e pluribus unum" ("Out of Many, One") motto of the United States — "is lots of different things," he said.
"Every image talks to me somehow, and it is going to tell me what it's going to say," he said. "I'll experiment with anything, and 95% of those don't work, but I don't throw anything away; I keep all my images, because maybe the mood will strike, and I'll think 'What if I did this or that to it?'"
Largent draws a clear demarcation line in his photography before and after he began master of fine arts (visual arts) study in 2015 at Azusa Pacific University near Los Angeles.
"Before that, I was just a hunter, looking for things to shoot," he said. After, he began employing more digital imagery, so "they start as photos but don't necessarily look like photos when I'm through with them."
"I'm not of the snap, point and hang school," he said. "I snap, do a lot of post-processing, and then hang."
That includes his pieces from a 2 a.m. stroll through Culver City, California, as well as "Failure to Fully Disclose," which are part of this exhibition in Jonas Hall.
The latter "started as (tiny) stock images, but, using Photoshop," he created an abstract piece that invites "lots of interpretations," he said. "You can tell they are people, but not really, and we don't know anything about them."
Largent "looks at photography with a designer's eye, pushing the bounds of the medium for his own artistic expression," said Savannah Thomas, gallery director for the Guild. "We always want to push the idea of what people consider art."
Largent's "Out of One, Many" is one of three exhibits that opened in the Guild recently. The Guild is open for gallery viewing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Largent, who majored in photography at Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga, worked his way through school, taking photos for newspapers and television news, and he became a design director after graduation for a flying magazine. A native of Houston, he lived and worked in Atlanta before moving back to Chattanooga in 2006.
A former college professor of Largent's was teaching at Chattanooga State and suggested he become an adjunct professor, which he did for five years before becoming an associate professor. He also taught at Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee, and Covenant College in Lookout Mountain.
"I love turning on that light bulb" in their brains as a teacher, and he considers himself a "sherpa" for his students, he said. "I've climbed this mountain before and succeeded," so he now guides others.
Largent's last appearance at the Guild was in 2014, with a small showing of photographs from a trip he took to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
"I focused solely on shapes (there)," he said. "Wherever I could find interesting shapes, that's what (I shot)."
Largent is balancing his more abstract works with art that could be considered more "photojournalism," such as his road trips series, he said. On three road trips, including one from Ringgold to Southern California, he stopped every 50 miles and shot "whatever was interesting around me."
Other photos are from an evening of wrestling he attended as a graduate school assignment.
"It's a morality play," he said. There's always a hero and a heel, and the former "always wins."
Largent's art is "all experimentation — considered experimentation, trained experimentation — and I love the process," he said. "I have decades of experience in graphic design, which is all training of the eye (and) visual hierarchy."
Thomas has a background in photography herself, "so I especially love seeing photographers using the medium in a new way (and/or) challenging the idea of what we think of photography as an art form," she said. "We think of photography as a straight-on medium, but (Largent is) doing a great job of changing how we think about or respond to photography."
