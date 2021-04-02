The Latin American Association will celebrate its second anniversary in Dalton in May. But Eva Rodriguez, northwest Georgia director for the association, said the association has been making a difference in the lives of Latinos and others in Georgia for almost five decades.
"The Latin American Association will soon celebrate its 50th anniversary," she said. "It was founded in 1972 in the metro Atlanta area by a couple of Latino residents who saw the increasing number of Latinos there. They realized there was a need for an organization that could provide services specific to Latino needs. We have an office in Atlanta, on Buford Highway. We have an office in Gwinnett County, in Lawrenceville. And we have an office here in Whitfield County, on East Morris Street in Dalton."
Rodriguez said the association started making plans to come to Dalton a few years ago after officials were approached by some local business leaders who had attended one of the association's events in Atlanta.
"They asked why we weren't in northwest Georgia given the Latino population here in Dalton and Whitfield County and surrounding areas," she said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 36.3% of Whitfield County's estimated 104,628 residents are Latino. The Census Bureau reports that 46.3% of Dalton's 33,665 residents are Latino.
"We've been very fortunate," Rodriguez said. "We've been well received in this community. I think the work we have done and the relationships we have built have paid off."
She emphasizes that the association tries to serve all members of the community.
"We don't turn anybody away if we can provide service or find a community partner who can provide service for them," she said. "But some of our services are very Latino specific."
The association focuses on five areas: civic engagement and advocacy, economic empowerment, education and youth services, family stabilization and well-being, and immigration services. Its family stabilization and well-being efforts are handled by certified bilingual social workers.
"I have three case managers in my office currently," Rodriguez said. "Two of them focus on benefit enrollment, food insecurity and healthcare access. The third works on financial assistance, homelessness prevention. She is our advocate for affordable housing and other housing issues we have in northwest Georgia. The overall goal is to foster safe and healthy families."
One of the main initiatives of the education and youth services is mentoring. Locally, employees from Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries and other companies volunteer their time to serve as mentors to young people.
The association has a number of initiatives aimed at economic empowerment.
"We work to help our clients achieve economic self-sufficiency, whatever that means for our client," Rodriguez said. "Everyone is different. We also provide adult learning programs. English classes, Spanish classes, computer classes, you name it. We have a job bank. We do job expos. We provide translation services."
The association recently launched its Latina Economic Empowerment Program, with funding from the Coca-Cola Foundation.
"This program is specific to Latina entrepreneurs," Rodriguez said. "We provide tools and resources for these ladies to help them run successful businesses. Some of them are just getting started. Some of them are in the planning stage. But we are able to connect with them at whatever level they are at and provide services. We are partnering with Dalton State College's Wright School of Business as well as Georgia Northwestern Technical College, the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and the Dalton Innovation Accelerator to provide resources for Latina business owners."
The association also helps its immigrant clients with legal services.
"We have lawyers and paralegals to help them," Rodriguez said.
That includes help not only with immigration-related issues, such as citizenship and deportation proceedings, but other legal issues. For instance, she said, if someone is a victim of domestic violence, the association's attorneys can help that person obtain a restraining order.
To find out more about the Latin American Association, go to thelaa.org or call the Dalton office at (706) 272-1992.
