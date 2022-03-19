“We have a responsibility to our parents to take advantage of all the resources available because of the sacrifices they’ve made,” Jennifer Zenteno explained during a recent panel discussion of first-generation college students. “All of you in this room have a responsibility to be community leaders and step up.”
Jaime Rangel’s parents “did everything they could to enroll me at Dalton State College, even during the financial crisis,” which is part of the reason he’s gone back to Dalton State after initially dropping out after three semesters, he said. “I got a good job at a carpet mill, saved to go back and I’m doing it for my parents.”
Education is so important to Ariana Caxaj and her sister because “my parents work hard for (us), so we want to try to return the favor,” said the sophomore at The Dalton Academy. “We want to work hard for them, because they sacrificed so much to come to” the United States.
“I want to go to college because I’m first-generation, so there’s a pressure from family and friends, but it’s a good pressure,” said Seth Almazan, a junior at The Dalton Academy. “They want you to be better, and they want me to study because they want me to succeed.”
The Dalton Academy students were able to learn more about college, leadership and resources March 2 at the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton during the second regional Latino youth leadership conference. It was presented by the Latin American Association in partnership with The Dalton Academy and the U.S. Hispanic Leadership Institute.
It’s “really helpful for students, because some of us don’t know what we want to do in the future, and it’s helpful for parents, too,” Almazan said. “I come from Mexico, and my mother didn’t go to college, so she doesn’t know anything about the process, but now I can explain it to her.”
Born in Atlanta, Almazan and his mother returned to Mexico shortly after he was born, but he’s been back in America for two-and-a-half years, and he’s interested in studying architecture at Kennesaw State University, one of the colleges spotlighted at the conference.
“It’s not a common career in Mexico, but I’ve wanted to do it since middle school,” and Kennesaw State offers that program, he said. This conference is “good for everybody to see their options and compare.”
The “sky’s the limit” at Kennesaw State — the second-largest university in Georgia — with nearly 200 degrees and certificate programs, said Darisbell Valeriano, a recruiter for Kennesaw State and a 2018 graduate. The university also boasts many clubs, organizations and associations — several aimed at Hispanic students — on campus “to make you feel at home.”
Roughly a third of Dalton State students are Hispanic, it’s the only Hispanic-Serving Institution in the state. Hispanic-Serving Institution status is granted by the federal government, and such institutions must have at least 25% of the student body self-identify as Hispanic or Latino. The “value is unreal” (the 23rd-best return on investment among U.S. colleges, according to Business Insider), said Diego Alvarado, enrollment specialist at Dalton State. “My life has changed because I met professors and staff who helped me be who I want to be. You’re not just a number at Dalton State.”
Alvarado came to the U.S. at age 6, was raised in Dalton and went to Southeast Whitfield High School, but he was forced to return to Mexico shortly before his 18th birthday due to his immigration status, he said. He came back to America in May of 2016, enrolled at Dalton State, and became an American citizen earlier this year.
“It was a long journey — 12 years — and much of that journey took place at Dalton State,” he told students at the conference. “Having events like this is so, so amazing — back in my day, we didn’t have this — and we want you to get information today.”
The conference “is really interesting, and we’re learning more,” said Flor Moreno, a junior at The Dalton Academy currently planning to attend Dalton State and join the National Guard after graduating high school. She also appreciated the relative youth of many of the speakers, as “they’ve just done all this,” which gives them more credibility.
“We can do it, too,” she said. “You just have to be dedicated.”
The conference is “beneficial, (especially for those) new to the U.S.,” said 10th-grader Luz Pimentel. “You see the opportunities for you to become a successful person in life.”
Benefits of college
“College can be a scary journey because it’s the biggest step of your life, but college can do a lot for you,” Alvarado said. “We tend to think about excuses for why we can’t go to college, but don’t let those stop us from asking questions and getting answers.”
“If you never ask, the answer will always be no,” Zenteno said. “I didn’t want to go to college,” but she benefitted immensely from the Latin American Association, which provided “another village to rely on” in addition to her biological family, and she enrolled in community college before moving on to Kennesaw State.
“You guys are (blessed) to have great colleges in our area, one of the state’s 22 technical colleges,” Jason Gamel, director of recruitment for Georgia Northwestern Technical College, told students at the Junior Achievement Center. “We provide hands-on training, and our faculty who teach have been in those fields, (which) is key.”
Whether working with one’s hands, joining the military, or pursuing a profession where “people who look like us don’t work in that industry, don’t be afraid,” said Rangel, Georgia State Director for FWD.us, a 501©(4) pro-immigration lobbying group that advocates for prison reform, status for undocumented immigrants — particularly for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients — and higher levels of immigration visas. “Embrace challenges.”
‘Keep trying’ Being a first-generation college student “definitely comes with challenges,” said Rebecca Mann, a senior at Dalton State majoring in psychology. From a low-income family, she’s had to work and help out in her household in addition to studying at school, and her family “couldn’t relate to me as much.”
Mann, another member of the first-generation college panel, “had trouble navigating the academic system,” and it was “easy to feel isolated,” especially as she suffered from low self-esteem due in part to grades that were not “really good,” she said. However, college has made “a tremendous positive impact in my life,” as she’s now more “resilient (and) self-confident than ever before.”
“Don’t tell yourself, ‘No,’ before you try, and stop being so hard on yourself,” she advised. “It’s easy to feel bad when things (don’t go your way).”
College can be “hard — it’s a new chapter, and everything is new” — and Edi Mejia’s lack of knowledge led to anxiety, but she “kept working hard and learning new skills,” said the Dalton State junior majoring in business management. “I take time to help others, and a big, really supportive community has my back.”
Rangel came to Northwest Georgia in second grade, and the Murray County High School graduate hoped to play college baseball, but couldn’t because he was undocumented, he recalled. “You are going to have challenges because life is hard, but the good thing is you have resources.”
“Never give up, and go after it,” advised Mejia, the fourth member of the panel discussion. “Keep trying. It’s all worth it.”
