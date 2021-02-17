Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.