Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter signed an emergency proclamation on Wednesday declaring a local state of emergency because of the spread of COVID-19 into the county.
"We had our first confirmed case in Whitfield County," she said. "We expect to have more. Our Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig is on conference calls with the White House and with the governor's office, and this is what they are recommending. If communities do what they are asking us to do, we are hoping this can prevent a national quarantine."
Hamilton Medical Center on Tuesday announced its first confirmed positive test for the virus.
"This patient is recovering at home and is quarantined according to (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines," Hamilton said Wednesday in a press release. "As with other health care-related situations, HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) prevents us from providing additional information related to the former patient."
As of Wednesday at noon there were 197 confirmed cases of the virus in Georgia. Three people in Georgia have died as a result of the virus.
"We don't know what the eventual impact (of the virus) will be," Laughter said. "We know it spreads quickly and we have to protect our citizens as much as we possibly can."
Laughter said plans call for the state of emergency to remain in effect until April 6.
"But we are evaluating this constantly, daily," she said.
County Attorney Robert Smalley said during an emergency declaration the government is granted powers that are "designed to mitigate disasters by increasing the speed at which the local government can act, such as with emergency purchasing and calling meetings. Additionally, the emergency declaration could allow the imposition of, for example, a curfew at some point in the future."
According to a county ordinance, the declaration gives the chairman of the Board of Commissioners the authority to, among other things:
• "Direct and compel the evacuation of all or part of the population from any stricken or threatened area, for the preservation of life or other disaster mitigation, response or recovery."
• "Prescribe routes, modes of transportation and destinations in connection with evacuation."
• "Suspend or limit the sale, dispensing or transportation of alcoholic beverages, firearms, explosives and flammable liquids and substances."
• "Make provision for the availability and use of temporary emergency housing, emergency shelters and/or emergency medical shelters."
• "Suspend any law, code provision or regulation prescribing the procedures for conduct of county business, or the orders, rules or regulations of any county agency, if strict compliance with any ordinance, resolution, order, rule or regulation would in any way prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with the emergency or disaster, provided that such suspension shall provide for the minimum deviation from the requirements under the circumstances and further provided that, when practicable, specialists shall be assigned to avoid adverse effects resulting from such suspension."
Laughter said she hopes not to use those powers. But "non-mission critical" county buildings will be closed to the public.
"You aren't going to be able to visit people in the jail," she said. "The county offices at the Wells Fargo building will be closed. Edwards Park is already closed. All of our recreation programs have been suspended."
Craig said county agencies will continue to serve residents by phone or email. He said people can find out how to contact county agencies and departments at the county's website, www.whitfieldcountyga.com.
"The county is prepared to deliver services whether the doors are closed or not," County Administrator Mark Gibson said. "The county will provide as many ways as possible to communicate with offices and county employees. Some examples are video intercoms at the doors, phone numbers and email addresses posted as well. Most services may be completed online with minimal inconvenience. Some may involve a drop-box. ...
"While it’s true that non-mission critical county buildings are currently closed to the public, county services are not. We will make accommodations to the extent possible while protecting the health and safety of citizens and employees alike."
Superior Court will be open for court on Tuesday and Friday each week at 9 a.m., Court Administrator Brad Butler said.
"We will conduct bond hearings, bench warrants and probation preliminaries for jail cases only as required by law and in compliance with (Supreme Court of Georgia) Chief Justice Melton’s order," he said. "Additionally, we will hear temporary protective orders on these same dates and time."
City of Dalton buildings have also been closed to the public. Officials ask residents needing help to call the appropriate department and staff there can help you. Phone numbers for all city departments can be found on the city’s website, www.cityofdalton-ga.gov.
"I don't think anybody knows how long (the coronavirus pandemic) will last," said Laughter. "We aren't trying to create an atmosphere of fear. But we are trying to protect our citizens."
