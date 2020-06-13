Laughter: No major problems in 2018 Whitfield County audit

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners received the 2018 audit at its Monday meeting.
"There were no major issues reported in the audit," said board Chairman Lynn Laughter.
County Administrator Mark Gibson said the most important takeaway from the audit is that "it was a clean audit and we are collectively running a tight ship as to the financial requirements as to revenue and expenditures and the proper accounting for them."
The county had 2018 general fund spending of $45.3 million and revenues of $47.9 million.
The audit was due at the end of June 2019 but it was delivered late "by no fault of the county whatsoever," said Gibson. Gibson said the firm that handled the audit, Mauldin & Jenkins of Chattanooga, "had a fairly problematic personnel issue during the audit process and had to make some personnel adjustments internally to deliver our audit."
"The firm explained their issue and explained it was isolated and it would not occur again and they have every expectation to move forward in a timely manner," Gibson said.
To read the audit for 2018, go to www.whitfieldcountyga.com/fin/2018CAFR.pdf.
Gibson said the 2019 audit should be completed next month and delivered to the Board of Commissioners at its August meeting.
"Because of the current COVID pandemic, the state has automatically granted extensions for all governments in the state for their audits so our audit will be early for 2019," Gibson said.
