Laughter: Residents must remain 'vigilant' about coronavirus

Things are "probably not going back to normal" even after the number of hospitalizations and deaths from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) start to fall, says Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter.
"I just want our citizens to know we have to be vigilant about this," she said Tuesday night during a live-streamed public conference call. "You may have to wear masks when you go outside for a while. You are still going to have to practice social distancing. We want to be really careful about this."
A shelter-in-place order by Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to end April 30, but Laughter said it is likely some restrictions on workplaces and public gatherings could remain in place.
"What we don’t want to happen is everybody think, oh, it’s OK, we’re gonna go out and do what we normally do, what we used to do, because things are not gonna be back to normal for awhile," she said. "This has been hard on the economy, you know, small businesses, well, it’s all-size businesses. And so if we are not vigilant and are not careful after things start to open back up, what that means is we might have a second wave. And I will just tell you, I’m a financial planner myself, and if we have to shut down again, it’ll be really devastating to businesses, so please be vigilant about that.”"
Laughter was joined in the meeting by county Tax Commissioner Danny Sane and county Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig.
Craig said Whitfield County was fortunate to escape the sort of damage that happened to Murray County during the storms that struck Sunday night and early Monday morning but said between 9 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday the county 911 Center handled 579 calls, including 74 for trees or power lines in the roadway, 52 for flooded roads and two for trees that fell on houses.
Sane urged viewers who have vehicle tags up for renewal who are worried about paying for them to relax.
“We’re not difficult people to deal with,” Sane said. “We understand there’s deadlines on these things, but we all are using a lot of common sense and we’re not trying to be difficult at all with anybody.”
Sane says there are several ways for Whitfield County residents to pay even while the courthouse is closed.
Tags can be renewed online at the county website, www.whitfieldcountyga.com, or by mail. He said the county has also recently installed a drop box in front of the courthouse that people can use.
“Everything that comes into the office either by drop-off or mail or internet, we’re processing,” Sane said. “We are not even a full day behind, so we’re doing great as far as keeping up with it.”
The state has extended all vehicle registrations that expire between March 16 and May 14 to May 15.
Sane said if people have questions, they can go to the county tax office website, whitfieldcountyga.governmentwindow.com/start_alt.htm, or they can email him at dsane@whitfieldcountyga.com or call him at (706) 275-7510.
Laughter reminded viewers that the Whitfield County Health Department is offering drive-thru testing for the coronavirus to those who have symptoms. Call (888) 881-1474 for an appointment.
Laughter and Craig are scheduled to hold another call-in meeting on Thursday at 5 p.m. The guest will be Dr. Zachary Taylor, director of the North Georgia Health District, which serves six counties including Whitfield and Murray. It will be live-streamed via the Whitfield County website (www.whitfieldcountyga.com) and can be accessed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637. The call-in number will be given during the conference call.
