Experience matters, says Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter.
Laughter has served almost eight years on the board, first as a commissioner and then as chairman. She is in her fourth year as chairman. She is the first woman elected as commission chairman and only the second elected to the board.
"You really don't know until you've been a commissioner what it involves," she said.
A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor of science in industrial relations, Laughter also has a master of business administration from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management with concentrations in accounting and finance. She is a certified financial planner and is the principal and branch manager of Laughter & Jones Financial Management, a financial planning and investment firm in Dalton.
"I have been a successful small business owner in this community for 22 years," she said. "I manage money for a lot of clients."
She has served as chairman of a number of local organizations, including the Archway Partnership, a University of Georgia partnership with the greater Dalton community to help the community reach its strategic goals, and the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce.
She faces Jevin Jensen in the June 9 Republican Party primary for commission chairman. No Democrat qualified.
Laughter said that during her time on the board, commissioners have overseen some important strides for the county.
They used funds from a 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) to build Fire Station 11 in Cohutta and to purchase six new fire trucks for the Whitfield County Fire Department.
Laughter said those improvements to fire service, as well as increasing staffing, helped bring the Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating down from a 5 to a 3 in almost all parts of the county. The ISO rates fire departments on a scale of 1 to 10, the lower the better. Some insurance companies use those ratings, in part, to determine homeowners’ insurance rates.
The county also built Fire Station 12 on South Riverbend Road, in the south end of the county, with $4 million in bonds.
Laughter said commissioners helped diversify the county's economy by working to bring the Hanwha Q Cells solar module manufacturing plant to the Carbondale Business Park. The plant opened in January 2019 and employs more than 700 and is one of the 15 largest private employers in the county. Commissioners voted unanimously to give Hanwha Q Cells 44 acres of land and provide a 60-plus % tax abatement for 15 years.
Laughter said that if reelected she will work to "fill up Carbondale." The 184-acre business park currently has two tenants.
Laughter said another goal will be to build the planned Riverbend Park on property the county owns near Southeast Whitfield High School.
"I think the kids down there have been shortchanged for too long," she said. "They have to go to Edwards Park (in Varnell) or the Westside Park to take part in county recreation programs."
The four-year, $66 million SPLOST that will also be on the June 9 ballot contains $13 million to build the park, which would include four turf multipurpose fields, a community center with two gyms and two turf football/soccer fields.
Laughter said she "fully supports" that SPLOST.
"Nobody likes a tax, but I feel the sales tax is the fairest tax, paid by everyone," she said.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county.
"There are some really good projects on there," Laughter said. "It's a way the county can do capital projects that we can't do in our regular budget. We can do culvert repairs. We've got bridges that need to be repaired. The SPLOST contains funds for that. It has money for recreational facilities, sewer expansion. Those will improve the quality of life for our citizens."
Laughter has proposed combining some services with the city of Dalton in the past, such as recreation, but said she does not support more consolidation of services with Dalton at this time, saying citizens do not support it. But she said she does support greater cooperation between the two governments where it makes sense. She points to recreation, where she said the county has more participation in its recreation leagues than the city has and the city has available baseball, soccer and football fields.
