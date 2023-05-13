American Legion Post 112 in conjunction with the Dalton Police Department will sponsor a Law Cadet Week June 12-17. The program provides firsthand experiences and insight into the operations of law enforcement agencies. The program also affords highly motivated young people an opportunity to consider law enforcement as a potential career choice. The Law Cadet program is free to all participants and lunch is provided each day.
The program is available to male and female students who have completed their sophomore year of high school and are in good academic standing. They should be of good moral character and possess a desire to learn more about the law enforcement profession.
The cadets attend classes consisting of building searches, active threat response, traffic stops, alcohol/drugs, fitness, Americanism, citizenship, CPR, crime scene processing and more. These classes are taught by local public safety professionals.
The program also provides opportunities for community involvement and development. Program activities center on law enforcement training, first aid techniques, organized recreational activities/competitive events and community service.
Neither the American Legion nor any local law enforcement agency in any way imply that by attending this program the cadets will automatically qualify for law enforcement training after the completion of high school. It serves as an orientation to career possibilities in some aspect of criminal justice.
The Law Cadet program is not connected to the Police Explorers or Public Safety Cadet programs hosted by area law enforcement agencies. Those programs require weekly meetings and more in-depth training.
To apply for the American Legion Law Cadet camp contact Sean Hudson, school resource officer, Dalton Junior High School, at sean.hudson@dalton.k12.ga.us or call the American Legion at (706) 226-5120.
