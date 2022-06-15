A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the spirit of Special Olympians who made their way to Dalton on May 26 carrying the torch from Illinois during a national relay on its way to the USA Special Olympic Games in Florida.
Local athletes who went on to compete June 5-11 in Orlando included swimmer McKenzie Green and a couple of father-son bowling teams (Lewis and Jordon Freeman and Andy and Edmond Jackson) and their local coach Tammy Freeman. They joined more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean, along with 20,000 volunteers and 125,000 spectators for the USA Games.
The May 26 torch run at Lakeshore Park in Dalton also served as a send-off for a larger group of local athletes who were headed to the Georgia Special Olympics held at Emory University May 27-29. It marked the first time athletes had been able to compete at state since 2019 after missing the past two years due to COVID-19.
Law enforcement officers from Dalton and Whitfield County have supported the Special Olympics for years through their annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics in Georgia each year with law enforcement officers raising money for the organization at various events throughout the year, culminating in a series of torch run relays around the state.
This year was even more special.
The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office held its annual torch run on May 6, passing through Varnell and Beaverdale elementary schools with the torch while students cheered them on, and then county officers joined the Dalton Police Department and Dalton Fire Department on May 26 for the USA Games national torch run.
Members of the three departments stood by their patrol cars and fire trucks in the parking lot of Lakeshore Park to applaud the Special Olympians as they ran past with the torch, then watched as the athletes made their way around the track before Special Olympian Andy Jackson used the torch to light a huge torch next to the soccer center.
During the ceremony, Dalton Mayor David Pennington and Special Olympics Local Coordinator Lisa Hughey welcomed the competitors to the city, and other key figures for the Special Olympics were honored, including retired Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Wayne Mathis, who is the only person in Georgia to have run in all 36 torch runs, and the Dalton Police Department’s Terry Smith, another recent retiree who helped raise thousands of dollars over the years for Special Olympics.
