From left, Phyllis Stephens, Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce; Kapua Keefe, Dalton Public Schools; Tracie Simmons, Whitfield County Schools; Rachel Ogle, Hamilton Medical Center; Alisa Basaraba, North Georgia Electric Membership Corp.; Terri Woodruff, Anna Shaw Children’s Institute; Andrew Barkley, Shaw Industries; Salvador Arreguin, director and instructor of the diesel equipment technology program at Georgia Northwestern Technical College; Abbi Smith, Fabric Sources International; Elizabeth Anderson, vice president of Academic Affairs at GNTC; Chris Parker, Whitfield County Schools; Heidi Popham, president of GTNC; and Josh Weeks, Conasauga Judicial Circuit pose for the presentation of a $2,460 check to GNTC to purchase basic tool kits for 12 diesel equipment technology students.