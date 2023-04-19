The Leadership Dalton-Whitfield program is accepting nominations and applications for the class of 2024, the 39th program year.
Both the application and nomination forms can be accessed online through the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce's website at http://www.daltonchamber.org/leadership-dalton-whitfield. The application deadline is April 28.
The program is designed to increase knowledge of Dalton and Whitfield County by educating future leaders about the many strengths and opportunities found in this community.
Each year, approximately 35-40 individuals are chosen by the Advisory Council to represent the occupational and demographic diversity of our community. Leadership Dalton-Whitfield boasts 1,305 graduates and that number will increase to 1,346 when the class of 2023 graduates. The program exposes community leaders to all aspects of the community, including quality of life, education, economics, local government, state government, the judicial system, medical services and the Advanced Leadership Academy.
A one-day retreat in August kicks off each program year, and class members also attend a full-day session each of the next eight months with graduation activities planned for the spring.
"Leadership Dalton-Whitfield is truly a unique experience," said Leadership Dalton-Whitfield Chair Mel Abernathy. Program President Brenda Knowles said, “I recommend this program for any leader to fully understand the issues and challenges that face our community.”
For additional information about the program, contact Phyllis Stephens at the chamber at (706) 712-0951 or stephens@daltonchamber.org.
