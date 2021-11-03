Mike Murrill, previous president and CEO of AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon, assumed the president and CEO role of Redmond Regional Medical Center (soon to be named AdventHealth Redmond) on Oct. 1.
He will also remain the president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Southeast Region, which includes facilities in Hendersonville, North Carolina, and Manchester, Kentucky.
Karen Steely, previous chief operating officer of AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon, also assumed a new role as chief operating officer of Redmond Regional Medical Center on Oct. 1.
In their new roles, Murrill and Steely will be working to seamlessly integrate Redmond Regional Medical Center into the AdventHealth family as it joins AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon as well as more than 25 care sites providing a comprehensive network of care to residents of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama.
Chris Self has been named president and CEO of AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon. Self will assume his new role in December and will report to Murrill.
Currently, Self serves as president and CEO of AdventHealth Manchester located in Clay County, Kentucky. In his new role, Self will provide executive leadership and oversee the day-to-day operations of AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon, working alongside his leadership teams to ensure the delivery of care throughout the communities of Northwest Georgia.
“Chris is a mission-driven leader who leads with a bias toward meaningful action,” said Murrill. “His ability to rally a team around a common cause and foster a collaborative and inclusive culture are just a few of the many reasons I’m excited for Chris to step into this role. I’m confident that through his leadership, AdventHealth will be able to further our delivery of faith-based, whole-person care across the communities of Northwest Georgia.”
Self began with AdventHealth 17 years ago, serving in multiple leadership roles during the course of his career. Starting in Florida, he served on the AdventHealth Foundation Central Florida team and later led business development at AdventHealth Kissimmee. From there, he moved to North Carolina to serve as administrative director of business development and strategy at AdventHealth Hendersonville.
In 2016, Self was called to lead as chief operating officer at AdventHealth Manchester. He served in that capacity for two years before assuming his current role as president/CEO. Under his leadership, AdventHealth Manchester has grown and continues to expand its reach beyond its local community through the expansion of multiple service lines, outreach clinics and an intentional focus on community and economic development, as well as mission projects.
“I feel blessed to have the opportunity to lead AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon,” Self said. “I look forward to working alongside the compassionate, mission-focused care teams and community partners as we continue to deliver Christ-centered care that helps our communities feel whole.”
Amy Jordon, current chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon as well as the Southeast Region, will transition to a fully regional role as the Southeast Region Chief Nursing Executive. During the next two years, AdventHealth will be embarking on a transition to a new electronic medical records platform, EPIC, and Jordon will lead the EPIC transition, address clinical workforce shortages, explore different care models and prepare the Southeast Region for the complexity of work specifically in the clinical arena.
Karen Bell will become the vice president and chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon and is currently the vice president and chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Manchester.
Bell joined AdventHealth in 2013, serving in various nurse leader roles at AdventHealth Orlando, including director of nursing for the inpatient cardiovascular, cardiothoracic transplant and wound care service lines. In 2018, she began serving as the chief nursing officer at AdventHealth Manchester.
