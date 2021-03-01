Tax allocation districts (TADs) can help revive "blighted or underdeveloped areas." There was a general consensus on that proposition Thursday during a League of Women Voters of the Dalton Area discussion of a referendum on the March 16 special election ballot that would give the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners the power to create TADs.
But some people questioned the process by which the referendum was placed on the ballot, saying it doesn't generate trust.
The discussion was live-streamed on the League's Facebook page and is archived there.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen noted the measure is on the ballot as a redevelopment powers act and that TADs aren't explicitly mentioned.
"The redevelopment powers act is to attract development, especially in areas that are blighted or underdeveloped," he said.
The ballot measure reads: "Shall the act be approved which authorizes Whitfield County, Georgia, to exercise all redevelopment powers allowed under the Redevelopment Powers Law, as it may be amended from time to time?"
Georgia’s Redevelopment Powers Law was adopted by the legislature in 1985 and gives local governments the power to create TADs.
TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
Voters in 2014 gave the city councils of Cohutta, Dalton, Tunnel Hill and Varnelll the authority to create TADs. So far, only the Dalton City Council has exercised those powers, creating four. One covers the downtown business district. Another covers the Dalton Mall and the area near it. The third covers West Walnut Avenue from I-75 to Dug Gap Road. And the fourth covers the area around the planned Hammond Creek development near Hammond Creek Middle School. Last year, Hammond Creek Capital asked the city to annex 91.745 acres on the north Dalton bypass in the area around Pleasant Grove Drive into the city. The company plans a mixed residential/commercial development on the property, with some 200 new housing units. That request was approved.
Whitfield County voters rejected TADs in 2014 by 8,554 votes to 6,299 (57.59% to 42.41%).
"One reason we want to do this is to level the playing field," Jensen said. "We had a couple of properties that were annexed into the city (of Dalton) for the sole reason that the city had (TADs)."
POAL Partners and Mauer Dalton also asked the city to annex Market Street Shoppes into the city, while Venture Partners asked for the annexation of the former site of the Dairy Queen on Market Street into the city. Those requests were also approved. The city plans a new access road and other improvements to make that area more attractive to customers.
Jensen said if the measure passes, commissioners will have to bring in outside experts to study the county to determine where TADs make sense. He pointed to one possibility.
"If you look at Tunnel Hill, exit 341 is just five miles above Walnut Avenue," he said. "All those cars on I-75 pass by both exits. But one is a ghost town with one gas station and the other has every restaurant, every hotel."
Whitfield County businessman Chris Shiflett said he has two grown children and wants local youth who go elsewhere to college to have a reason to come back to Whitfield County. He pointed to a study done for the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce four years ago that found 60% of those working in Whitfield County in a job that pays $40,000 a year or more live elsewhere.
He said TADs could be used to attract retail and commercial developments and spur residential development that could attract young professionals to live in Whitfield County.
"These people are working in Dalton," he said. "We have to give them a reason to live here."
Ed Painter, a Dalton businessman and a member of the executive committee of the Whitfield County Republican Party, said the measure requires voters to trust commissioners with a great deal of power, and he said the process by which the referendum was placed on the ballot does not inspire trust.
In 2015, the Whitfield County GOP adopted a resolution saying ballot measures for "Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or other major decisions should not occur in special elections but instead in regular election ballots," saying "special elections typically have very low turnout and thus may not reflect the consensus of the people."
That remains the party's position, Painter said.
"What's the rush?" he said.
March 16 is one of the days this year that Georgia law allows a special election to be held. A special election had already been scheduled in Whitfield County District 3 to fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen on the Board of Commissioners. The winner will finish Crossen's unexpired term, which runs through the end of 2022. Jensen said the next regular elections would be the May 2022 primary and the November 2022 general election, 15 and 21 months away. He said it would take several more months to do the study to determine where TADs should be and potentially several years before any projects were completed.
Painter noted the referendum was placed on the March 16 ballot by the state legislature when it approved a piece of local legislation authored by Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, to place the referendum on the ballot. Commissioners did not vote to ask lawmakers to approve that bill. That is not required by law.
"I spoke to all of the commissioners as well as to the county administrator (Mark Gibson) and to the county attorney (Robert Smalley)," said Carpenter. "All but one of the commissioners was in favor of going ahead and putting this on the March 16 ballot. Developers aren't going to wait two years for the government to get its act together."
Commissioner Greg Jones said he was opposed to placing the measure on a special election ballot because it will cost the county money to hold that election.
According to data provided by the county Board of Elections, the March 16 special election is projected to cost $28,642.82. If the District 3 race were the only measure on the ballot, the election would cost $10,512.66.
"I've got no problem putting it on a regular election ballot," Jones said.
As for TADs, Jones said he has concerns they can be abused.
"I don't think they should be used on raw, undeveloped land," he said, noting the law allows that.
"There has never been a referendum put on the ballot that was not brought up at (a commissioners') meeting and voted on," Painter said.
Jensen said commissioners voted in March 2020 to ask the legislature to place a TADs referendum on the November 2020 ballot but Carpenter's bill did not make it through the legislature in time so it was brought back this year.
Painter said he believes commissioners should have taken a vote at their January meeting concerning the bill that placed the measure on the March 16 ballot.
Dalton businessman Larry Swanson noted that voters are being asked to approve the use of TADs without knowing what projects they will fund or even where they will be.
Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce President Rob Bradham said he could not share specifics because that is confidential information but he knows of numerous projects, both commercial and residential, the county has lost to neighboring counties. He said TADs would give the county a tool that could help attract more development.
