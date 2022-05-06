The League of Women Voters of the Dalton Area’s annual meeting will be Wednesday, May 18, at the Dalton Golf & Country Club. The public is invited.
Candidates for U.S. House District 14, state House and Senate area candidates, and candidates for Whitfield County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education have been invited and most have confirmed their attendance.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the program will start at noon. Candidates will arrive around 11:30 to mix and mingle.
Lunch costs $25. Please bring cash or a check made payable to the Dalton League of Women Voters.
Please RSVP by Wednesday, May 11. Call or text (706) 508-9159 or email vmeek@optilink.us.
