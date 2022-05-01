The Dalton Area League of Women Voters will hold a forum for candidates in contested races for the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners and the Whitfield County Board of Education in the May 24 general election primary on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m at the Mack Gaston Community Center.
The event is open to the public.
This will be a moderated forum, and the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions.
The candidates, all of whom have been invited, are:
Board of Commissioners• Barry Robbins, incumbent member of District 1, and Darrel Long, who is in the pest control business, who are in the Republican Party primary for that district.
• Incumbent John Thomas and Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical in Dalton, who are in the Republican primary for District 3. They faced each other in the April 2021 special election runoff to fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen for that seat. Thomas defeated Day in that runoff by 587 votes (52.98%) to 521 votes (47.02%).
Board of Education• Joe Barnette, a retired educator; Amber McMahan, a nurse practitioner; and Greg Williams, who is in inventory control, qualified for Board of Education District 4 in the Republican primary. That district is currently represented by Joseph Farmer, who is not seeking reelection.
