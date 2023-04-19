The Learning Tree Elementary School (300 S. Tibbs Road) has launched an ambitious and important project and is inviting the community to be involved.
“We have a problem,” said Learning Tree School principal Twila Brown. “Our athletic field surface is badly damaged, making it unsafe for use our field. It is not shaped to drain rainwater.”
A project is underway to reshape, drain and sod the field behind the school.
Also, the project will address its other needs so that the field is usable for the 80-student Learning Tree School. It will be used for social events, softball, flag football and soccer.
The Learning Tree is a pre-k through eighth-grade school run by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. The described goals of the school are to educate the whole child with a strong body and a heart to serve and love God through the intellect, emotional intelligence and social studies while placing an emphasis on community involvement.
“We are educating children through studying God’s word and his Book of Nature,” Brown said. “The students being served include: 50% Hispanic, 35% Caucasian, 12% African-American and 3% other. It is fully accredited by the National Council for Private School Accreditation (NCPSA).”
To raise money for the field project, a walkathon is Friday, April 28, at Lakeshore Park in Dalton at 8 a.m. inviting wide participation by anyone interested in walking, running and/or monetarily supporting.
The park is at 1212 Dennard Drive.
“We are excited, along with many other people, about this project,” Brown said. “Interested persons are encouraged to access www.learningtreeschool.org or contact me personally at twbrown@learningtreeschool.org.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.